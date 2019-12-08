Play

Ya-Sin was forced out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a stinger, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Ya-Sin left the contest late in the fourth quarter, so it's unlikely he returns to the contest. The Colts play New Orleans on Monday night in Week 15, so the rookie second-round pick will look the leverage the extra day of rest to suit up for the prime-time matchup.

