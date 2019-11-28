Play

Ya-Sin (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Ya-Sin practiced in full to start the week, but he hasn't yet shaken ankle injury that caused him to sit out Week 12. The rookie second-round pick still appears to have a good chance of suiting up to face the Titans on Sunday, but he'll likely need to test out his ankle during Friday's practice.

