Ya-Sin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Ya-Sin popped onto the injury report Thursday after practicing on a limited basis, then he proceeded to miss Friday's session entirely. The downgrade in activity doesn't seem to be an encouraging sign for his Week 14 status as Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff approaches.

