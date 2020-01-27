Colts' Rock Ya-Sin: Makes 62 tackles in 2019
Ya-Sin posted 62 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception over 15 games in 2019.
The rookie second-round pick started 13 of the 15 games he played in. Ya-Sin had growing pains in pass coverage this year, as he allowed 9.7 yards per target and a 69.7 completion percentage. Pierre Desir and Kenny Moore (ankle) are both under contract in 2020, but Ya-Sin figures to continue as a starter next year barring free-agent or draft additions.
