Ya-Sin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Ya-Sin popped onto the injury report again Thursday as he practiced on a limited basis, and he sat out Friday. Still, the 23-year-old was able to play 44 snaps in Week 13 and looks like he has a good chance to play Sunday.

