Ya-Sin (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old apparently came out of last week's loss to the Steelers feeling fine, but coach Frank Reich said the cornerback developed concussion symptoms later in the week, per George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin. The Colts will need to advance to the playoffs for Ya-Sin to have a chance of seeing the field again this season.