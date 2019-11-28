Play

Ya-Sin (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

After sitting out Week 12's loss to the Texans, Ya-Sin is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Titans. The rookie second-rounder should continue working in a starting role even though Pierre Desir has recovered from a hamstring issue. Ya-Sin has allowed 10.0 yards per target this year, and he's generated 41 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.

