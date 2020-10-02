site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Rock Ya-Sin: Ready for Week 4
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2020
Ya-Sin (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Ya-Sin has missed back-to-back games due to a stomach illness, but it now appears that he's ready for Sunday's match in Chicago. Barring any setbacks, he should handle his usual starting role at cornerback versus the Bears.
