Play

Ya-Sin (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Ya-Sin popped up on the injury report Thursday, and had came into the contest considered questionable. Now that the 2019 second-round pick is officially healthy, he'll look to get a bump in snaps with fellow corner Kenny Moore (ankle) inactive for Week 14.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories