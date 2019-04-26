The Colts selected Ya-Sin in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 34th overall.

Ya-Sin (6-feet, 192 pounds) doesn't possess great recruiting pedigree out of Temple and mostly showed average athleticism aside from a 39.5-inch vertical, but his 32-inch arms indicate good press potential and he was the best defensive back on a strong Temple pass defense that held opponents to a 56.9 percent completion rate and intercepted 19 passes last year. His selection probably indicates an intention by the Colts to largely stand by a Tampa-2 approach on defense.

