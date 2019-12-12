Play

Ya-Sin (shoulder) is not listed on Thursday's injury report.

Ya-Sin exited Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers due to a stinger, but he already appears fully recovered. With Kenny Moore (ankle) and Pierre Desir (groin) both nursing injuries, the rookie second-round pick could be in line for another key role in New Orleans on Monday.

