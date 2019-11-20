Play

Ya-Sin (ankle) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Texans.

Ya-Sin was injured during this past Sunday's win over the Jaguars, and he was listed as a DNP over the first two days of practice. The rookie second-rounder upgraded to a limited participant, and he'll likely test out the ankle before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

