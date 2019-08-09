Colts' Rock Ya-Sin: Strong preseason debut
Ya-Sin had two tackles in Thursday's preseason game. He's drawn praise in training camp for his consistency, TheAthletic.com reports.
Ya-Sin looked well in coverage Thursday which corresponds with reports out of training camp. The second-round draft pick get playing time early in the season in nickel and dime packages.
