Ya-Sin had two tackles in Thursday's preseason game. He's drawn praise in training camp for his consistency, TheAthletic.com reports.

Ya-Sin looked well in coverage Thursday which corresponds with reports out of training camp. The second-round draft pick get playing time early in the season in nickel and dime packages.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • nick-chubb-7-1400.jpg

    Reviewing our 14-team PPR mock

    Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 14-team PPR mock draft and hands out letter grades to his...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 4.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard finds some popular breakout candidates...