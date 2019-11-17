Ya-Sin (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It's unclear how Ya-Sin picked up the injury, but he was forced to exit late in the third quarter. In his stead, look for Marvell Tell and Shakial Taylor to see an increase in snaps. Ya-Sin already picked up an interception in the game, so his absence will be felt in the defense.