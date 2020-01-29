Play

Adams was reinstated to the Colts roster from the reserve/retired list Wednesday.

The 2017 fifth-round pick didn't play during his rookie season but signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts in April of 2018, so they'll get the first look at him in his return to the league. Adams' senior season at South Florida in 2016 was impressive, as he reeled in 67 passes for 822 yards and five touchdowns while rushing 23 times for 231 yards. The Colts have a crowded wideout corps, so he'll have an uphill battle to make the roster.

