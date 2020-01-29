Colts' Rodney Adams: Back from retirement
Adams was reinstated to the Colts roster from the reserve/retired list Wednesday.
The 2017 fifth-round pick didn't play during his rookie season but signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts in April of 2018, so they'll get the first look at him in his return to the league. Adams' senior season at South Florida in 2016 was impressive, as he reeled in 67 passes for 822 yards and five touchdowns while rushing 23 times for 231 yards. The Colts have a crowded wideout corps, so he'll have an uphill battle to make the roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...