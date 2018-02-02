Colts' Rodney Adams: Signs with Colts
Adams signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Friday.
Adams, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Vikings, was waived by the team in late October and joined it's practice squad shortly after for the remainder of the season. He'll now spend the offseason with the Colts and have the opportunity to earn a spot on the final roster during training camp later this year.
