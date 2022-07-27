McLeod (undisclosed) was removed from the active/PUP list and returned to the active roster Wednesday.

McLeod was put on the PUP list Sunday with an undisclosed injury, but he will now be active for the beginning of training camp Wednesday, suggesting that whatever was ailing him was minor. The 32-year-old is set to be the Colts' starting free safety this season after signing with the organization in April. McLeod compiled 58 tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions over 13 games with the Eagles last season and he figures to be a leader in the secondary for Indianapolis this year.