McLeod started at strong safety and had five total tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's win over Kansas City.

McLeod played on all 59 of the defense's snaps as he got increased playing time with rookie Nick Cross moving back to the bench (just one snap on defense). It looks like McLeod has a starting role and should continue to get plenty of snaps with Julian Blackmon possibly missing time with a sprained ankle.