The Colts selected Thomas in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 239th overall.

The Colts listed Thomas as a 'DB' rather than a corner or safety, but the Yale product definitely has the athleticism to play cornerback. At 6-foot-2, 196 pound with long arms, Thomas posted solid pro day numbers with a 4.51-second 40, 41-inch vertical jump and 127-inch broad jump.