Blankenship has won the Colts' kicking battle with the team releasing Jake Verity on Thursday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Blankenship entered as the favorite and reportedly outkicked Verity at training camp, even showing improved ability on tries from 50-plus yards. While he has one of the weaker legs among NFL starting placekickers, Blankenship could be useful in fantasy leagues this year, playing for a dome team that many project to win a weak AFC South.