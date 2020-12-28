Blankenship made his lone field-goal attempt and all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers.
Blankenship made a 28-yard chip shot to start the third quarter, marking his only field-goal attempt of the day. The rookie has now made 30 of 33 field-goal tries this season, including 10 of 12 attempts from beyond 40 yards. Even if the Colts fall short of the playoffs, finding their kicker of the future is a bright spot this season.
