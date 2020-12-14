Blankenship made three field-goal attempts and five extra-point tries in Sunday's 44-27 win over the Raiders.
The Colts torched the Raiders on the ground and through the air, allowing Blankenship to put up 14 points. All of his field goals came from within 40 yards, but it was a significant feat nonetheless. The rookie now ranks fourth in the league with 116 points through 13 games.
