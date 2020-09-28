Blankenship made two of three field-goal attempts and all four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 36-7 win over the Jets.

Blankenship converted field goals from 42 and 41 yards Sunday, but he hit the right upright from 41 yards on his miss. It was still a productive day for the 23-year-old, and he's 8-for-10 on field-goal attempts and 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts through three games. A matchup with the Bears in Week 4 represents the toughest defensive test for the Colts in the young season.