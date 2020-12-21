Blankenship connected on both field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.

Blankenship nailed a 35-yarder on the first drive of the second quarter, and he drilled a 53-yarder on the next drive, marking a career long with his first made field goal from beyond 50 yards. The rookie is in the race for the most points in the league, as his 125 points is tied for second, just eight points shy of Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo.