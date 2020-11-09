Blankenship made a 43-yard field goal and his lone extra-point in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens.
Blankenship led the league in points through the first six games, but he took a sharp turn following the Week 7 bye, making just one field goal and four extra points -- he missed two attempts last week -- over the past two contests. The Colts' offense continues to be mediocre, but it should provide more opportunities for Blankenship in Week 10, as the Titans have allowed an average of 25.1 points per game this year.
