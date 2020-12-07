Blankenship made a 42-yard field goal and all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Texans.

The Colts' offense was effective against a depleted Texans defense, leaving minimal opportunities for Blankenship. He was perfect once again, marking the fourth time in five games the rookie didn't miss a kick. However, Blankenship tried more than one field goal in just two of those games. He's been tough to depend on lately, but he's intriguing again in Week 14 against the Raiders, which allowed 28 points to the Jets in Week 13.