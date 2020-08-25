Blankenship was 5-of-8 in field goal attempts in Monday's practice at Lucas Oil Stadium with misses from 39, 44 and 53 yards and appears behind Chase McLaughlin in the competition for the placekicker job, The Athletic reports.

Blankenship, who joins the Colts after a prolific college career at Georgia, entered training camp as an underdog to unseat McLaughlin and it sounds like he's falling behind in the competition. Still, the Colts may not name a starter until close to the start of the regular season.