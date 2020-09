Blankenship connected on all four field goals and two extra points in Sunday's 28-11 win over the Vikings.

Blankenship missed a 30-yard field goal in Week 1, but the undrafted free agent bounced back with perfection against Minnesota, including a 44-yard field goal. The Colts have moved the ball well with Philip Rivers under center, and they draw another favorable matchup in Week 3 with the Jets coming to town.