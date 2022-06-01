Blankenship is expected to compete with fellow Jake Verity for the Colts' starting kicker job this offseason, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports.

Blankenship has held Indianapolis' starting kicker duties over the past two seasons when healthy, but played just five games in 2021 before being placed on injured reserve with a season-ending hip injury in November. The third-year kicker made 11 of the 14 field goals he attempted and missed one extra point attempt in 2021. Blankenship was relatively consistent in his rookie season with the Colts, nailing 32 of his 37 field goal attempts, and is still the favorite to retain the starting placekicker role over 2020 undrafted free agent Verity.