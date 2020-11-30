Blankenship didn't attempt a field goal but made both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 45-26 loss to the Titans.
The Colts scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives, and Blankenship followed up each score with an extra point. By the time the Colts found the end zone again, they were down by 18 and in need of two-point conversions. It was an unlucky game script for Blankenship's fantasy managers. He's still a must-start option with the next three games in dome settings.
