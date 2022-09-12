Blankenship made two of three field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Texans. However, he missed a potential game-winning kick in overtime and had two of his kickoffs go out of bounds for penalties.

Blankenship opened the scoring with a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter and added a 27-yarder in the fourth quarter, but he missed a 42-yard attempt wide right in overtime, which would've won the game for the Colts. After a strong rookie season, Blankenship appeared in just five games last year due to injuries, and despite the missed game-winner, he'll look to reclaim the consistency that made him a reliable kicker in 2020. He may lose the kickoff role as he was pressed into that duty with Rigoberto Sanchez out for the season with an Achilles injury.