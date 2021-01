Blankenship missed two of four field-goal attempts but made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Jaguars.

Blankenship converted his short kicks, splitting the uprights from 22 and 24 yards, but misfired from 56 yards right before halftime and 49 yards on the Colts' first drive after. Despite those misses, Blankenship still finished the regular season with 139 points, ranking fifth league-wide among kickers as a rookie.