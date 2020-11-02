Blankenship converted three of five extra-point attempts during Sunday's 41-21 win over the Lions.

The 23-year-old struggled mightily coming out of the bye week, as he pushed to PATs wide right. Blankenship didn't attempt any field goals, but he still could have had a six-point day if he converts the PATs, as the Colts opted for a two-point conversion after his first miss. Blankenship is 16-for-18 on field-goal attempts and 18-for-20 on extra-point attempts this season, and Sunday's performance could put him on thin ice if he struggles again next week versus the Ravens.