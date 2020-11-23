Blankenship made four of five field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-31 overtime win against the Packers.

Three field goals in the second half helped the Colts overcome an 11-point halftime deficit and force overtime, and the rookie kicker connected on his fourth of the day from 39 yards in the extra frame to secure the team's seventh win of the year. The rookie kicker is now tied with Daniel Carlson for the league high in points (94), and he won't kick in an outdoor setting until Week 16.