Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday that Blankenship is the favorite to win the starting job over Jake Verity, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports.

Blankenship operated as the Colts' place kicker to start 2021, but he played just five games before being placed on IR with a hip injury, which ultimately ended his season. Michael Badgley replaced Blankenship last year, but he remains a free agent as Indianapolis signed Verity to provide competition to Blankenship during the offseason. Now healthy, Blankenship is poised to reclaim his starting gig. Across 21 career games, he's converted 43 of 51 field-goal attempts, with six of his eight misses coming from 40-plus yards.