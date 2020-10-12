Blankenship made all five kicks -- three field goals and two extra points -- in Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Browns.

Blankenship has only missed one field goal from less than 40 yards this season, and he connected on all three from that range Sunday. Colts faithful should be excited to have some stability at the position after legend Adam Vinatieri's disappointing 2019 season, as Blankenship leads the league with 56 points through five games. Even with the Colts' offense being underwhelming, Blankenship is producing and should be universally rostered and started Week 6 against the Bengals.