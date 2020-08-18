Blankenship and Chase McLaughlin are in a tight battle for the Colts' starting kicker job, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

McLaughlin made the rounds last year, playing a handful of games with the Chargers and 49ers, but he ultimately ended the year by suiting up for four games with the Colts. During that stretch, he connected on five of six field goals, including two from beyond 50 yards. That may give him a modest incumbent's edge in this kicking competition, but Blankenship has reportedly won a few days during training camp as well. Blankenship, a Georgia product, converted on 82 percent of his field goals and 100 percent of his extra points in his senior year of college before signing with the Colts in April. It'll be tough to declare a winner without preseason action, so this battle could extend through training camp as the Colts determine Adam Vinatieri's successor.