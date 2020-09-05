Blankenship will be the Colts kicker to begin the season after Chase McLaughlin was released Saturday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Blakenship outperformed McLaughlin during the team's scrimmage last week which seemed to be the difference maker in an otherwise tight competition throughout training camp. The Georgia product was a standout kicker at the collegiate level, making 80 of his 97 career field-goal attempts, but didn't wind up getting drafted. That ultimately might have been a blessing in disguise, as Blakenship should now be set to take over for long-time Colt, Adam Vinatieri, at the pivotal position. McLaughlin, who served as the fill-in for the Colts last season after Vinatieri was limited by injury, will now hit the waiver wire.