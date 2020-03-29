Play

Milligan (foot) signed a one-year contract with Indianapolis on Saturday.

Milligan suited up in 11 games with the Colts in 2019 before he was placed on injured reserve following Week 15 with a foot injury. The 25-year-old played a depth role last season, logging 15 tackles (11 solo) on defense and special teams. He'll likely assume that same role for the team heading into the 2020 season.

