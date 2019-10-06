Play

Milligan (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.

Milligan will miss his second game of the season. He mainly works on special teams, although he likely would've had a shot on defense in this outing since starting safeties Clayton Geathers (concussion) and Malik Hooker (knee) are both inactive as well. Khari Willis and George Odum are the only two healthy safeties on the Colts' roster.

