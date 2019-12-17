Play

Milligan (foot) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against New Orleans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It's unclear how Milligan suffered the injury, but the fact that he was immediately ruled out for the game is cause for concern. In his stead, look for Khari Willis and George Odum to receive an uptick in depth safety snaps.

