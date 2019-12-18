Play

Milligan (foot) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Milligan was injured during Monday's loss to the Saints, and the Colts have opted to shut the safety down for the rest of the year. The 25-year-old played in 11 games for the Colts this season, registering 15 tackles while playing mostly on special teams.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories