Milligan landed on the Colts' injury report as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a knee injury.

Milligan presumably suffered the injury at practice, because he just showed up on the injury report Friday. With both starting safeties already ruled out his availability will be significant for the Colts' secondary depth.

