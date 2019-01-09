Colts' Rolan Milligan: Receives promotion
Milligan was signed to the Colts' active roster Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Milligan is getting a promotion from the practice squad in order to provide Indianapolis with more depth at safety in the wake of Mike Mitchell's (calf) placement on injured reserve. However, the third-year Toledo product is unlikely to see enough playing time to be worthy of IDP consideration.
