Nix (knee) is expected to sign with the Colts on a one-year deal, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.

Though not necessarily an offensive presence, Nix is an exceptionally good blocker. The 28-year-old played five seasons as the Steelers' starting fullback, during which he earned one Pro Bowl nod. The veteran is also widely regarded as a special teams menace, compiling close to a dozen or more tackles each of the past three seasons. Nix could be a significant boost to the team's rushing attack, namely aiding incumbent running back Marlon Mack in obvious rushing scenarios. Nix missed all but three games in 2019 with a knee injury, but is reportedly on track for the start of the season.