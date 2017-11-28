Colts' Ross Travis: Claimed by Colts
Travis was claimed off waivers by the Colts on Tuesday.
It didn't take long for Travis to find a new home after being waived by the Chiefs on Monday. The 24-year-old played in all 11 games for the Chiefs this season, including three starts, recording five receptions for 43 yards. Travis isn't expected to see major offensive reps this Sunday with his new team, as he is one of five tight ends on the Colts' active roster.
