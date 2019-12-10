Play

Travis had just one reception for one yard on his only target in Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay.

A week after he had his first two receptions of the season. Travis had a much smaller role and played just five snaps. It doesn't look like Mo Alie-Cox (16 snaps) or Travis will be big factors in the passing game even with Eric Ebron on IR with an ankle injury and several other wide receivers sidelined.

