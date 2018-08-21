Colts' Ross Travis: Leads team in targets Monday
Travis hauled in three catches for 29 yards in Monday's preseason game against the Ravens.
Travis led the team with five targets Monday, but he was only able to bring in three and did most of his work on a single catch that went for 22 yards. Travis saw very limited action with the Colts last year and is fighting for a spot on the team's final roster as he enters the final season of his rookie contract.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...
-
Believe in Williams, Barber?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the stories from the second full week of the preseason and...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...