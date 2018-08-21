Travis hauled in three catches for 29 yards in Monday's preseason game against the Ravens.

Travis led the team with five targets Monday, but he was only able to bring in three and did most of his work on a single catch that went for 22 yards. Travis saw very limited action with the Colts last year and is fighting for a spot on the team's final roster as he enters the final season of his rookie contract.

