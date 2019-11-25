Colts' Ross Travis: Rejoins Indianapolis
The Colts signed Travis to a contract Monday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Travis rejoins Indianapolis' roster with Eric Ebron (ankle) set to be placed on injured reserve. He'll provide depth at the tight end position behind Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. Travis appeared in four games with the Colts in 2017, hauling in two of five targets for 33 yards, and he missed the 2018 season with a knee injury.
