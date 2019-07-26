Travis (knee) full participated in practice on the first day of training camp Thursday, ESPN 1070 am Indianapolis reports.

Travis suffered a torn ACL in the final week of the 2018 preseason. It looks like he's back to full strength, but he'll have a hard time finding playing time or even a roster spot behind a deep tight end corps that includes Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox.

